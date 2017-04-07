RTSA warns motorists ahead of Kuomboka

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is urging all motorists to exercise caution and follow all road rules and regulations before, during and after this weekend’s Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi people of Western province to avoid road crashes.

RTSA Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga notes that being one of the major ceremonies in Zambia, the Kuomboka ceremony attracts people from all walks of life and all corners of the country which will result in a lot of traffic and therefore posing a challenge to road safety.

Mr Mubanga has since warned motorists that RTSA will not condone lawlessness on the road such as drunk driving, over speeding and reckless driving among others.

He says all road users must ensure that they follow all traffic rules.

Mr Mubanga says the RTSA will conduct highway patrols to ensure that no driver violates traffic regulations with impunity.

He adds that RTSA and Zambia Police traffic officers will be present to ensure all road rules and regulations are obeyed by all road users.