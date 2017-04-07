Health is an economic investment – Chilufya

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says government is committed to providing outstanding Health services and facilities as they are the backbone to a healthy, motivated and productive workforce, which is also a guaranteed consumer of products to drive economic growth.

Dr Chilufya observed that Health is an economic investment, which will ensure a population that is dynamic and will be the critical driver of a land-linked country transforming into an economic powerhouse.

The Health minister was speaking in New York, at the ongoing Sustainable Energy For All Forum Conference whose theme is “Going Further, Faster – Together”.

Speaking when he made a presentation at the Forum under the title “Sustainable Energy for all, the Role of the Health Sector”, the Health Minister observed that there was need for increased investment in access to energy by the health facilities in Zambia.

The Conference had a panel discussion on Zambia which was split into two sessions. The first session discussed how access to energy impacts on health outcomes and how to ensure that healthcare infrastructure priorities are taken into account in energy planning.

Dr. Chilufya explained the barriers experienced in accelerating access to energy and also bridging the sectoral divide.