Govt urged to remain focused on economic recovery

Government has been urged to remain consistent with the five pillars it has set out as the thrust of the Zambia Plus economic recovery program.

Economist and former International Monetary Fund (IMF) Communication Advisor, Chibamba Kanyama says the five pillars are the right answers for the recovery of the economy.

Speaking at media workshop organized by the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) IN Lusaka today, Mr. Kanyama says government should therefore strictly align itself to the five pillars notwithstanding the fact that it will be a tough undertaking.

He notes that this is especially when the political variable come into play which may propel government to sideline some of the tough measures of the economic recovery program.

Mr. Kanyama has reminded government that the Zambia Plus economic recovery program requires discipline, consistency and focus.

Mr. Kanyama says if the economic recovery program is fully implemented, Zambians will look back after 5 years with pride of having recovered the economy successfully.