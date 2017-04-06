Zambia drop to 97th on FIFA World ranking

Zambia has dropped seven places on the latest FIFA/Coca Cola World ranking released today.

The Chipolopolo are now ranked 97th in the World and 25th in Africa behind countries such as Namibia,Mauritania,Kenya and Guinea Bissau.

Zambia’s recent inactivity during the international break during which they played only on friendly match against Zimbabwe which ended in a one-all draw could have contributed to the recent slump on the rankings.

Egypt are Africa’s top ranked team on number 19 followed by Senegal who are ranked 30th while African Champions Cameroon are ranked 33rd.

Meanwhile Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has summoned 27 players for a local camp, as he continues to build for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Nyirenda has handed debut call ups to a host of players among them Nkana goalkeeper Kelvin Malunga, Lumwana Radiants midfielders Eddie Sinyangwe and Hilary Bwalya.

Team manager Chris Chibuye, released the names to Fazfootball.com saying the team will enter into residential camp on Sunday and will break up on Wednesday.

Chibuye said the local camps would help Nyirenda have a look at the local players that could be fitted in the Chipolopolo set up.

He said Zesco United players had been excused as they would be out on continental duty in Nigeria and only return in the country mid next week.

FULL SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos), Kelvin Malunga (Nkana), Racha Kola (Zanaco)

DEFENDERS:

Billy Mutale (Power Dynamos), George Chilufya, Ziyo Tembo, Taonga Bwembya (Zanaco), Given Sinyangwe, Donashano Malama (both Nkana), Mumbi Mweene, Adrian Chama (both Green Buffaloes), Isaac Siamujompa (Nchanga Rangers)

MIDFIELDERS:

Fwayo Tembo, Kelvin Mubanga (both Power Dynamos), Eddie Sinyangwe (Lumwana Radiants), Richard Kasonde, Augustine Mulenga (both Zanaco), Clatous Chama (Lusaka Dynamos), Austin Banda (Napsa Stars), Eddie Sinyangwe, Hilary Bwalya (both Lumwana Radiants), Jacob Ngulube (Nkana)

STRIKERS:

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana), Mwila Phiri (Green Eagles), Justin Shonga (Nkwazi), Green Lwitika (Green Eagles), Chitiya Mususu (Napsa Stars)