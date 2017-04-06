Road services appeals Tribunal formed

Government has constituted the road services appeals tribunal whose function will be to discharge quasi-judicial functions in hearing and determining appeals under the road traffic Act.

The three member tribunal is being led by Chief State Advocate Joe Simachela as chairperson and Engineer Henry Musonda and Delphine Liswili as members.

High court judge justice Anesie Bobo-Banda swore-in the tribunal members today said the tribunal will be expected to hear all appeals from persons aggrieved or dissatisfied by decisions made by the Director of Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

Justice Banda further noted that the advantage of the tribunal is that it will dispose of appeals in an expeditious manner which will be of great convenience to persons desirous of expeditious justice.

And speaking after being sworn-in, Tribunal Chairperson Joe Simachela pledged the tribunal’s commitment to addressing road safety cases expeditiously.

He has disclosed that the tribunal’s first assignment will be to hear the Mazhandu family bus services case which has been pending for some time.