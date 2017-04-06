Recent actions by police amount to state sponsored terrorism – Changala

Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has charged that what is currently happening in the country where the opposition are being denied their rights and freedoms through brutal means amounts to state sponsored terrorism.

Mr Changala says the amount of force the Zambia Police has continued to use on citizens is slowing turning the country into a Police State.

He says such police brutality must come to an end because if it goes beyond the current limit people are bound to react.

Mr. Changala says it is not right in a democracy for the Police to use tear gas on unarmed citizens who are merely exercising their right to freedom of assembly.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Changala has accused the Police of taking Zambia back to the UNIP days.