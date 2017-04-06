French Montana Defends Himself After Being Accused Of Posting Racist Tweet

(AllHipHop News) French Montana found himself trending on Twitter early Thursday morning.

The Bronx rapper became a topic of conversation on the social media site after he posted a tweet that some users took as being “anti-black.”

The controversy began when Twitter user @artdecoxxx wrote, “The fact that French Montana thinks anyone cares about him.”

She did not mention Montana’s Twitter handle, but the Moroccan-born entertainer still somehow saw the tweet and felt the need to respond.

“U musty crusty dusty rusty ass hoe with them nappy ass poetic justice braids take your cum drinking d-ck banging ass somewhere n be humble,” posted French.

That message from Montana received significant backlash.

“He only said all this [because] she black. I thought lesser races knew better than to call black women hair nappy,” tweeted one person.

“A non black man who loves black culture, makes money off the culture and hates black people. And he dates white women who wanna be black,” posted another user.

“Your music isn’t that good for you to feel all high and mighty like this. Are all those rappers in your music nappy headed too?” asked another person.

“She didn’t even @ him though how the f-ck did he find this,” wondered one man.

Others came to Montana’s defense, like the person who wrote, “Oh ok, so Northern Africans are only black when we need them to be for the sake of argument. Oh, ok gotcha.”

“Let this be an example. Black people need to stop disrespecting each other because then these other races…follow by example smh,” added another user.

Five hours later, Montana then returned to the social media platform to defend himself.

“How people get mad at u for draging [sic] somebody that tried to drag u,” he posted.

The firestorm did not die down, so the “Pop That” performer added more tweets about the subject.

“My son is black, and I was born in africa I lived there for 13 years I ain’t no punching bag, and I don’t discriminate! don’t come for me,” wrote Montana. “If your hair nappy its nappy that sh-t don’t have nothing to do with your race.”

However, those tweets led to even more negative responses.

“Wow he just made it worse. So you don’t know the word “nappy” is used as a racial slur to discribe [sic] black women’s hair? Just log off dude!” suggested one Twitter user.

French Montana finally decided to offer an apology for his comments, “My mother is african queen and I was married to a beautiful black queen. All I did was defend myself if I affended [sic] anybody I apologize.”

ALLHIPHOP NEWS