Drop in inflation should impact on cost of living – FFTUZ

Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia president Chingati Msiska says there is need to ensure that the drop in inflation has a positive bearing on the high cost of living in the Country.

In an interview with QTV, Mr. Msiska is concerned that despite the drop in the monthly inflation rate for the past three months or so, the cost of living has remained high.

He says the reflection in the drop in inflation rate should start with the reduction in bank rates which will also trickle down to the reduction in the cost of commodities, goods and services.

Mr Msiska has also wondered why despite the appreciation of the kwacha and the rise in copper prices on the international markets the cost of living in the country is still high.

He has since called on the government through the Ministries of Finance, Commerce and other line ministries to intervene by putting in measures that will result in the reduced cost of living for the Zambian people.