Chief Mishoro urges PF, UPND to respect wishes of people

Chief Mishoro of the Ngoni People of Chipata District has urged the ruling Patriotic Front and the opposition UPND to respect the wishes of people as a demonstration of good leadership.

Chief Mishoro says he finds the conduct the two major political parties are exhibiting after the August 2016 general election to be retrogressive.

He says that the tension that these two parties have created in the Country as a result of their conduct is worrisome.

Chief Mishoro states that this is especially that Zambia has for long time been known to be a beacon of peace.

He has since advised President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to realize that they are brothers.

The traditional leader has encouraged President Lungu and Mr. Hichilema to engage each other in dialogue and resolve their misunderstandings.