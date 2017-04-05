ZRA sues Chishimba, demands K100 billion in damages

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has instituted legal proceedings against United Progressive Party (UPP) President Dr. Saviour Chishimba for Malicious Falsehood.

The authority is demanding K100 billion in reputation damages.

On Friday, 31st March, 2017 and Tuesday ,4th April , 2017, Dr. Chishimba issued statements purporting that the Authority dubiously and by corrupt means awarded a contract for the Design, Supply, Delivery, Installation, Supervision, Configuration, Testing and Commissioning of an Invoice Management otherwise known as Electronic Fiscal Devices to a named company amounting to K140, million.

ZRA Corporate Communications Manager, Topsy Sikalinda tells QTV News that the Authority is an institution of high levels of integrity and careless statements from members of the public have the potential to bring the name of the institution into contempt and disrepute.

Mr. Sikalinda says this can also affect revenue collection.

He says the Authority has therefore sought legal redress in the High Court on the matter as of today Wednesday 5th April.