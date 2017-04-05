ZP urged to be a ‘service’

Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has implored the Zambia Police to revert back to being a service with a human face.

CiSCA Deputy Chairperson Pamela Chisanga has noted with concern that the Zambia Police is operating differently from what is expected of Service.

Ms. Chisanga says it is clear from CiSCA’s point of view that the value system has changed in the Zambia Police, and that there is need to establish why this is so.

She says is need to entrench the values the Zambia Police had before.

Ms. Chisanga adds that her consortium does recall when the Zambia Police generally recognized and respected human rights.