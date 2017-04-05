Govt procures 42 fire tenders

Local Government Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga says the ministry has procured 42 fire tenders from Spain.

Mr Malupenga has told Q-News that the fire tenders are expected to arrive in the country by July this year.

He says the procurement process for the fire tenders commenced last year.

Mr Malupenga states that he recently led a delegation from his ministry and other officers to Spain to inspect the fire tenders which were found to be in good shape and are ready for shipment.

He says with the acquisition of the fire tenders and construction of the three new fire stations in Lusaka’s Chelstone, Chilenje and Makeni areas, the ministry hopes it will be able to tackle some of the major challenges the fire service department is facing.