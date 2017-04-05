2Pac Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ To Screen At American Black Film Festival

(AllHipHop News) The highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me is set to premiere in theaters on June 16.

One day later the feature film will close out the American Black Film Festival in Miami.

“Jeff Clanagan, president of Codeblack Films, has been a longtime supporter of the festival,” stated ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday. “It’s an honor to screen the highly anticipated story of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur and to support its director and ABFF alum Benny Boom.”

The 21st annual American Black Film Festival is scheduled for June 14 – June 18 and will include film screenings, panel discussions, master classes, parties, and more.

All Eyez On Me stars Demetrius Shipp Jr. as the late 2Pac and Danai Gurira as the Hip Hop legend’s mother Afeni Shakur.

The rest of the cast includes Kat Graham as Jada Pinkett, Jamal Woolard as The Notorious B.I.G, Dominic L. Santana as Suge Knight, and Erica Pinkett as Ayanna Jackson.

The movie was directed by Benny Boom.

Allhiphop