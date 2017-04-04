Timer producers reject SI to regulate harvesting of Mukula

Stakeholders in the wood sector say they will reject the pending Statutory Instrument (SI) aimed at regulating the harvesting of the Mukula Tree.

They have argued that they not been consulted by government on the issue which they feel their input could have been of great value to the pending SI.

Timbers Producers Association of Zambia (TPAZ) Vice President Charles Masange tells QTV News that the association will reject the SI because it is being imposed on the timber producers without consulting them.

Mr. Masange says the nation has enough laws in the wood sector, but that what is lacking is proper implementation.

He says this on its own is recipe for corruption given the fact that the nation has failed to apply the available laws and is shifting to introducing a Statutory Instrument that does not have the input of stakeholders.

Speaking in a separate telephone interview from Kitwe, Zambia National Association for Sow Millers President, William Bwalya says in as much as the pronouncement is welcome, it is important that the government promotes consultations.

Mr. Bwalya has also observed that there are too many pronouncements by the Minister of Lands relating to the wood sector.