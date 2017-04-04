There is no need for Zambia to leave the ICC – Mulongoti

Peoples party President Mike Mulongoti says there is no need for the country to leave the International Criminal Court unless there is something that the Patriotic Front government is running away from.

Mr. Mulongoti told Q news that the ICC is meant to protect innocent people from ruthless leaders and dictators.

He says leaving the ICC will therefore be very unfair to the Zambian people and generations to come.

Mr Mulongoti adds that the PF government should not even have wasted resources on consultations on whether the country should leave the International Criminal Court or not because it is already a fact that the majority of citizens want the country to remain a member of the ICC.