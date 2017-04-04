More millers to join FRA-MAZ-Maize traders tripartite

The Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) says plans are underway to have more millers be part of the tripartite agreement signed between the Food Reserve Agency, Grain Trader Association of Zambia and MAZ, aimed at reducing the wholesale and retail price of mealie-meal in the country.

MAZ President Andrew Chintala tells QTV News that currently only nine milling companies are part of that agreement which allows them to receive subsidized maize from the FRA

Mr. Chintala says the impact of reducing the prices of mealie meal by the nine milling companies has not been felt much hence the need to bring more millers on board.

He says the strategy is to bring on board millers from all the ten provinces so that every region is represented in efforts to reduce the mealie meal prices.