FA to ask Moyes to explain ‘slap’ remark

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish is planning talks about a new contract with winger Wilfried Zaha once the club secure Premier League survival.

Zaha, 24, signed a five-and-a-half-year deal when he rejoined the Eagles from Manchester United in February 2015.

He scored in Saturday’s win at top-flight leaders Chelsea to leave them four points above the relegation zone.

“We would love to keep Wilfried,” said Parish on BBC Radio 5 live. “We will talk to him as soon as we’re safe.”

Zaha switched international allegiance from England to Ivory Coast last year and played in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the player’s agent, he was the subject of a £15m bid from Tottenham in last summer’s transfer window.

But Palace manager Sam Allardyce said: “Wilf is on a long contract Steve tells me, so there is not that danger at the moment of losing Wilf.

“Wilf made a decision to play for the country he was born in. So it’s happened and certainly at the moment he is playing outstanding football.

“To perform like that against the best defence in the league is obviously something that everybody will take notice of.”

BBC SPORT