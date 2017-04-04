CTPD urges strengthening of industrial base

Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo says there is need for Zambia to strengthen its industrial base as the deadline for the Continental Free Trade Area approaches.

Zambia is among other African countries moving towards crystallizing an ambitious integration agenda of establishing a continental free trade area by October, as a yardstick to bolstering intra trade on the African continent and beyond

Speaking on the sidelines of a two days Southern and Eastern Africa multi stakeholders consultative meeting on Africa’s continental free trade area taking place in Lusaka, Mr Mwaipopo said there is need for Zambia to intensify efforts around value addition for local investors.

He says as the deadline for the continental free trade area draws closer, it is important that local players are given incentives that will help them trade effectively on the continent, thus contributing to economic development.

Mr Mwaipopo adds that there is also need to help local businesses with easy access to financial services, noting that access to finance has been the greatest challenge.