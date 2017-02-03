ZICTA to revise pieces of legislation in ICTs sector

The Zambia Information and Communications Technology (ZICTA) is in the process of revising pieces of legislation in the ICTs sector to incorporate provisions that address lacunas within the ICT Act of 2009 and the Electronic and Communication Transaction Act of 2009.

ZICTA public relations officer Hanford Chaaba says the authority has observed that people have taken advantage of ICTs to engage in activities that infringe on other people’s rights such as uploading of content without permission.

Mr. Chaaba says the idea of revising the legislation is to ensure that pieces of legislation are in tandem with the new emerging issues bearing in mind that technology changes after every three months.

He says once revised, the legislations will be able to capture issues such as cyber bullying, online defamation among others and will effectively enhance ICTs consumer protection.