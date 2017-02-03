Serbian Coach gets ZESCO United job

Serbian National Zlatko Krmpotic has been appointed ZESCO United Football Club Coach with immediate effect.

The 58 year old former TP Mazembe coach and 2015 CAF Champions league winner is expected to report for work next week in Ndola where he will be officially introduction to the players and other members of the technical bench.

Club media and public relations officer Katebe Chengo says the Serbian has signed a two (02) year performance based contract with a buyout clause in an event that he wants to leave and a one (01) year option of contract extension.

The Ndola based Club advertised for the coaching job on the 27th December, 2016 following the resignation of George Lwandamina who served in the position from 2014 to 2016.

65 applications were received and the shortlisted three were interviewed at Protea Towers in Lusaka on Tuesday, 31st January, 2016 by an appointed panel which comprised of Richard Mulenga – Zesco United Technical Chairman,Justin Mumba – Zesco United CEO,Lazarous Chulu – Zesco Limited Human Resources and Management Representative (Chairman of the panel)Patrick Kangwa – Past President Zambia Football Coaches Association of Zambia and Simataa Simataa – Past secretary Zambia Football Coaches Association of Zambia

Krmpotic is expected to guide the team through a pre-season camp in preparation for the CAF conferderations cup and the FAZ/MTN super league.