Plot 1 dismisses assertions of deliberate delay in ACC DG appointment

State House has dismissed assertions that that President Edgar Lungu has deliberately delayed the appointment of a substantive Director General at the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has stated that the appointment of heads of institutions such as the ACC requires the approval of Parliament.

Mr. Chanda has told QTV News by telephone that President Lungu cannot therefore usurp the powers of Parliament to ratify an appointee by himself.

He states that this entails that while Parliament remains on recess, anyone occupying the office of ACC Director General will be acting until they are ratified by Parliament.