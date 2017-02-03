New teacher union formed

A new teacher union called National Union for Public and Private Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has been formed.

And the newly formed union has challenged government through the Ministry of Labour to undertake a forensic audit of the unions in the country to curb the misuse of funds by their leaders.

Announcing the formation of the union pending registration in Lusaka today, NUPPEZ Interim President Stanley M’hango says the motivation behind the formation of the union is the desire to do things better and restore the labour movement’s values and integrity.

Mr. M’hango says time has come to make serious decisions to revitalize the labour movement and restore it to its credible position.

He says while the decision to form the union will stress others, they are encouraged to proceed for the common good.

Mr. M’hango states that NUPPEZ guided by values and principles will endeavor to exploit and work within the current progressive social and economic policies of government and other regional and international standards.