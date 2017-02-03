Increased GBV cases is due to absence of God in relationships- Kunda

Presence of God Ministries overseer Apostle Christopher Kunda has attributed the increase in gender based violence (GBV) cases resulting in murder cases to the absence of the word of God in relationships, marriages and homes.

Apostle Kunda says many people are getting into marriages and relationships without God, resulting in such relationships not having peace.

He says people should allow the word of God to be the foundation of their relationships so that the devil will have no room in their relationships.

Apostle Kunda has urged his fellow pastors to take the word of God to every home, stating that it is their responsibility to reach out to all people.

He states that in a country that prides itself as a Christian nation, what is happening in Zambia should not be happening.