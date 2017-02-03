Govt draws up MoU for generation of power from waste

Government has drawn up a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will facilitate the production of power from waste by Chinese firms in Lusaka.

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has disclosed the draft MoU has since been submitted to the office of the Attorney General for further scrutiny.

Mr. Mwakalombe has told Qfm News that once the MoU is signed, the Chinese firms will then conduct a feasibility study in Lusaka to determine the capacity of the waste in Lusaka for power generation purposes.

Mr. Mwakalombe says the first preliminary study revealed that the waste at Chunga dump site alone has the capacity to produce up to 10 mega watts of power.