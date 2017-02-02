HEADLINES

NGOCC dismayed, Lungu won’t hurry referendum

The Non-Governmental Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) is dismayed and disappointed with President Edgar Lungu’s recent pronouncement in Ethiopia that the PF government is not in a hurry to facilitate a referendum to adopt the expanded bill of rights.

In a statement, NGOCC Chairperson Sara Longwe says President Lungu and the PF should be reminded that the Constitution belongs to the Zambian people and that the role of government is only to facilitate the process of ensuring that the country has a durable document, embodying the people.

NGOCC chairperson

Sara Longwe

Ms Longwe says it is high time the expanded Bill of Rights was included in the amended Constitution as it critical to the well-being of citizens, especially the women and children.

She says the NGOCC therefore, appeals to the President to reconsider his position on the matter.

Ms Longwe says NGOCC notes the many inconsistencies and contradictions in the 2016 amended Constitution which were as a result of the rushed manner the document was adopted by Parliament.

She states that the PF Government needs to realize that there can never be real economic growth and social uplifting of a people if their human rights are treated as secondary matter.

Ms Longwe adds that Zambia today faces major governance and socio-economic challenges because of the faulty Constitutional provisions that do not adequately address the aspirations of the Zambian people.

She says NGOCC demand s that the  Government must embrace  the  wishes of  the  people  of Zambia  and  adopt a more consultative  process  of  cleaning up  the Amended Constitution  of  and  the  holding  of  a  National Referendum  to  adopt  the  draft  Bill  of  Rights  before  the  2021 General  Election.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

©Copyright 2014. All rights reserved -- Terms and Conditions