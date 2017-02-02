Big Match Feature: Cameroon v Ghana

Ghana will seek another Africa Cup of Nations final appearance when they clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Thursday at the Stade de Franceville, Franceville.

The Black Stars lost in the last finals in Equatorial Guinea to Ivory Coast on penalty kicks and will look to bury the ghosts of Malabo.

Avram Grant and his wards have navigated their way to the semi-finals in not so spectacular fashion. Two wins and a loss in the group stage saw them earn a spot in the quarter-finals against DR Congo, albeit, in second place behind group winners Egypt

Ghana was on the back-foot for most of the first half but came back strongly in the second half to win 2-1 against a spirited DR Congo side.

They will be up against a Cameroon side who have surprised many by making it all the way to the semi-finals. A new look Indomitable Lions squad barely scrapped through the group stage but seem to get better with each passing game.

Two draws and a win in the group stage meant they came second in Group A behind Burkina Faso to set up a clash with the Teranga Lions

They came up big against pre-tournament favourites Senegal in the quarter-finals. Led by an inspired Fabrice Ondoa, [above] they kept out Senegal’s attackers and eventually won on penalty kicks

Cameroon haven’t had AFCON success since 2002 when they won the trophy in Mali while Ghana, who just like the West Africans, have four AFCON titles, haven’t lifted the trophy since 1982 when they won it in Libya.

Both sides will be hungry to make it to the final again and get their hands on a fifth crown on 5th February at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville.

Road to the final

Ghana (Group D)

Ghana finished in second place in Group D with six points behind Egypt who came tops with seven points.

Ghana 1 (Andre Ayew) Uganda 0

Ghana 1 (Asamoah Gyan) Mali 0

Egypt 1 (Abdallah Said) Ghana 0

Ghana 2 (Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew) DR Congo 1 (Paul-Jose M’Poku)

Cameroon (Group A)

Cameroon qualified as the second-placed team in Group A with five points behind group winners Burkina Faso on goals difference.

Cameroon 1 (Moukandjo) Burkina Faso 1 (Issoufou Dayo)

Guinea-Bissau 1 (Bruno Silva Piqueti) Cameroon 2 (Sebastien Siani, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui)

Cameroon 0 Gabon 0

Cameroon 0 Senegal 0 AET. Cameroon won 5-4 on penalty kicks.

Team news

Ghana will be without captain Asamoah Gyan for a second straight game after he came off with an injury in the last group game against Egypt.

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah won’t be dropped after tendering an apology for his outbursts on social media where he poured a foul tirade on fans and journalists who he claimed have been on his back.

He was fined and cautioned by the Ghana Football Association but won’t be given any sporting punishment.

Cameroon might likely start Vincent Aboubakar who has not been regular since the tournament. He scored the winning penalty to send Cameroon through to the semi-finals and might be rewarded with a starting berth.

Key players

Double trouble – the Ayew brothers with certainly keep Cameroon on their toes.

Andre Ayew (Ghana): The Black Stars will rely once again on the West Ham United striker. He has scored twice already (albeit from the spot) but his overall play and contribution to the Ghana cause cannot be overemphasised.

Captain in place of the injured Asamoah Gyan, he has led the line quite well and will be vital to whatever Ghana has to offer against Cameroon on Thursday.

Fabrice Ondoa (Cameroon) The 21-year goalkeeper is arguably the reason Cameroon are in the semi-finals. His heroics against Gabon helped Cameroon garner the point they needed to make the quarters and he also came up big against Senegal.

He made three fantastic saves during regular time against the Teranga Lions and then saved Sadio Mane’s penalty to help Cameroon beat Senegal 5-4 on penalties and book a place in the semi-finals.

Ondoa has improved with every game in the tournament and he will be key to Cameroon’s hope of a first semi-final since 2008.

Head to head

14 Jul 1978 Ghana v Cameroon 2-1 African Games

09 Mar 1982 Cameroon v Ghana 0-0 Africa Cup of Nations

05 May 1982 Cameroon v Ghana 0-0 African Friendship Cup

30 Nov 1994 Ghana v Cameroon 1-0 Simba Cup

04 Oct 1998 Cameroon v Ghana 1-3 Africa Cup of Nations

22 Jan 2000 Ghana v Cameroon 1-1 Africa Cup of Nations

07 Feb 2008 Ghana v Cameroon 0-1 Africa Cup of Nations [ clip below ]

Probable line-ups:

Ghana:

Ghana: Razak; Partey, Afful, Acquah, Acheampong, Boye, Amartey, Atsu, Wakaso, J. Ayew, A. Ayew.

Cameroon:

Cameroon: Ondoa; Mabouka, Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Teikeu, Onyongo, N’jie, Mandjeck, Siani, Bassogog, Moukandjo, Aboubakar

The winner will face Egypt in the final on February 5th. The Pharaohs squeezed by the gritty Stallions of Burkina Faso in the first semi-final played yesterday.

The game will be live on SuperSport, your World of Champions, with broadcast starting at 20.00 (CAT).