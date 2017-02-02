Bance ends Egypt clean sheet record

Burkina Faso striker Aristide Bance became the first player to put the ball past Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary at Afcon 2017 in their semifinal clash in Libreville on Wednesday.The Ivory Coast based forward found the back of the net in the 72nd minute with a brilliant strike past a hapless El Hadary as the Etalons equalized against Egypt.

Mohamed Salah had broken the deadlock after 65 minutes despite Burkina Faso dominating the game until that point with possession and more of the created chances in the final third.

Bance is the first player at Afcon 2017 to score against El Hadary, a record that went on for 409 minutes for the legend and 433 minutes for the Pharaohs to concede.

El Hadary came off the bench to replace the injured Ahmed El Shenawy in their Group D opener against Mali on January 17.

Egypt settled for a goalless draw against the Eagles in their opening Group D tie in Port Gentil before edging Uganda with a late winner in the 88th minute by Ahmed El Said.

The Pharaohs then defeated Ghana 1-0 courtesy of a brilliant freekick from Salah in the 10th minute to proceed to the quarterfinals where they edged Morocco 1-0 courtesy of a late winner from Mahmoud Kahraba.

Bance will be comforted that he is in the record books despite not reaching the coveted final and ultimately having a chance to end their drought for a continental trophy.