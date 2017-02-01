ZESCO investigating Roma township blackout

ZESCO says it is still investigating what caused the tripping on the 33KV distribution line in Lusaka’s Roma Township last evening.

National Spokesperson Henry Kapata says the says the tripping affected a number of institutions such as the University of Zambia, Parliament Buildings and surrounding areas, Mass Media area, East Park Mall, Chipata Overspill, Marshlands, Kalundu and Mulungushi Village.

He says this happened last around 20:00hrs and that ZESCO alternatively supplied the affected areas with power from another line around 21:21hrs.

Mr Kapata states by this morning, some customers still had no power as the alternative supply line cannot carter for all the affected areas.