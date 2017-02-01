TALC calls for more investment in HIV/AIDS programs

Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign (TALC) has called for more investment in HIV/AIDS programs in the country.

TALC National Director Felix Mwanza has told QTV News that with reports suggesting the pulling out of PEPFAR from Zambia following the coming of the new administration in United States, there is need for government and other partners to invest more in Antiretroviral Therapy (ART).

Mr. Mwanza says if PEPFAR goes ahead and pulls out of Zambia, it will be disaster for the people benefiting from the program.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwanza is happy that Zambia has recorded an increase in the number of women on ART from 26 in 2002 to over 400,000 in 2016 attributing this to the various campaigns his organization has embarked on.

He says government should know that lack of massive investment in the health sector may result in the over 400, 000 women on ART losing out.