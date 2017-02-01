Russia stripped of 2012 relay silver

Russia have been stripped of their 4x400m relay silver from London 2012 after sprinter Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for steroid turinabol.

The ruling is likely to see Jamaica and Ukraine promoted to silver and bronze respectively behind the United States.

Krivoshapka, 29, has not competed since 2013, the same year she won bronze at the World Championships in Moscow.

Russian discus thrower Vera Ganeeva and Turkish boxer Adem Kilicci have also tested positive in a review of samples.

Ganeeva finished 23rd in the discus while Kilicci was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the middleweight boxing tournament.

Four hundred and ninety-two samples have now been reanalysed with improved anti-doping methods since London 2012 and the International Olympic Committee states that there are “likely to be more confirmed adverse analytical findings in the coming weeks and months as the reanalysis programme continues”.

More than 1,000 Russian athletes were part of a state-sponsored doping programme between 2011 and 2015, according to a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and published in December.

Russia returned more positive tests than any other nation in the re-analysis of Beijing 2008 and London 2012 samples in 2016.

Seventeen Russian athletes tested positive in the review of samples from China, with another 13 showing up from the Games in London four years later.

