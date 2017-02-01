Luo challenges intellectuals to help resolve Zambia’s challenges

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo has challenged intellectuals in the country to help find solutions to the challenges the country is facing.

Professor Luo says Zambia has the potential to develop if only intellectuals can help come up with scientific solutions to the many challenges the country is facing.

She has also challenged students at higher learning institutions not only to be known as masterminds behind riots, but also be seen to champion scientific solutions to Zambia’s challenges.

Professor Luo also noted the need for various stakeholders to meet frequently and analyze how certain challenges the country is facing would be addressed.

The minister said this in Lusaka today at the science framework meeting.