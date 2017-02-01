Johnny Depp ‘spends $2m a month’

Johnny Depp’s financial troubles are caused by a lavish $2m-a-month lifestyle, say the business managers he is suing for mismanaging his earnings.

They claim he spent more than $75m (£59.6m) on 14 homes and $3m (£2.4m) blasting author Hunter S Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon.

The Management Group are countersuing Depp after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued them for $25m (£20m).

Depp, they claim, is “fully responsible for any financial turmoil” he faces.

“He has refused to live within his means, despite… repeated warnings about his financial condition,” their countersuit claims.

Their legal action, obtained by the Deadline website, also accuses the actor of spending:

$18m (£14.3m) on an 150 foot (45 metre) yacht

$4m (£3.2m) on a failed record label

$3m (£2.4m) to blast Hunter S Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon

$300,000 (£238,600) a month to maintain a staff of 40 people

$200,000 (£159,000) a month on private planes

$150,000 (£119,330) a month on round-the-clock security

$30,000 (£23,800) a month on buying and importing wine

He also needed 12 storage facilities to house his collection of Hollywood memorabilia, they allege.

Last month, Depp claimed The Management Group owed him more than $25m.

His lawsuit also alleges the company failed to file his taxes on time, costing him $5.7m (£4.5m) in penalties.

Depp’s latest legal tussle comes in the wake of his divorce to Amber Heard, which was finalised in January after months of wrangling.

The 53-year-old will be seen later this year as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

