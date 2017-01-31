Women potential key in accelerating economic growth – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says the full realization of the potential of women is critically important in efforts to accelerate economic growth and sustainable development on the continent.

In his closing statement at the high-level event on the implementation of the African Common Position on ending child marriage in Africa during the 28th African Union summit of heads of state and government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia today, President Lungu says the empowerment of, and investment in women and girls, as well as their full participation in decisions that affect them, is a key factor in eliminating child marriage, breaking the cycle of gender inequality and discrimination, violence and poverty.

President Lungu says the success of the 2030 agenda, which calls on all member states to leave no one behind, will be measured by how well countries collectively build a continent in which women and girls have no limits on their aspirations for the future and fulfilling their potential.

He says keeping girls in school increases their ability to not only escape child marriage, but also realize their full potential in all aspects of their lives.

President Lungu encouraged fellow leaders to augment national interventions to end child marriage with the knowledge shared during the meeting.

He adds that ending child marriage starts with meaningful investment in the education and empowerment of the girl-child.

The Head of State says there is need to seek the most effective interventions to end the child marriage on the continent, stressing that Zambia is ready to foster bilateral and multilateral partnerships to ensure child marriage is eliminated by the year 2030.