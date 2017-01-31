Shoprite Zambia launches feeding programme in Lusaka

Shoprite Zambia has launched a feeding programme for pupils at Linda Open Community School in Lusaka.

Speaking during the launch of the SHOPRITE Mobile Soup Kitchen Initiative today, Shoprite General Manager Charles Bota says the chain store has recognized the pressure put on less privileged people in communities.

He says the chain store has developed a modified food truck, complete with a kitchen, gas cookers and boilers that would allow them to very quickly use ingredients from its stores to cook and deliver soup for the pupils of Linda Open Community School every day.

Mr Bota says the soup is cooked by Shoprite employees who serve over 600 pupils on average per day.

And in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of General Education Chief Planning Officer, Langclot Mutale, General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga said hunger has been identified as one of the persistent challenges to effective learning not only in Zambia, but throughout the developing world.

Dr Wanchinga says addressing issues such as poverty, nutrition and access to quality education is a priority government.

And Linda Open Community School Head Teacher, Doreen Nzila says from the time the Shoprite mobile soup kitchen started serving the pupils at the school, there has been a reduction in absenteeism and late coming with the school recording positive and stable attendance.