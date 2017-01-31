Mwanza lodges complaint against police IG

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has lodged a formal complaint against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja with the Police Public Complaints Authority.

Mr. Mwanza has accused Mr Kanganja of complicity, professional ineptness and violation of the Zambia Police Act by failing to have PF Secretary General Davies Mwila arrested and charged for inciting PF cadres to forcibly takeover the running of markets and bus stations in Kabwe.

He says the Inspector General has failed to act on his formal complaint despite providing him with full evidence of the video clip in which Mr. Mwila was seen inciting the cadres.

Mr. Mwanza points out that Cap 107 of the Laws of Zambia gives the Inspector General of Police full command, superintendence, direction and control of the entire Police Service hence the failure by him to act on a formal complaint duly presented before his office is professional ineptness and a serious violation of the Zambia Police Act.

Mr. Mwanza has since asked the Police Public Complaints Authority to accordingly cite Mr. Kanganja for professional ineptness, complicity and violation of the Zambia Police Act and ensure that appropriate action is taken against him.