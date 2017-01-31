Deputy School Head arrested for laundering over K17, 000

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU) in Western Province has arrested a Deputy School Head Teacher for money laundering involving over K17, 000.

Commission deputy public relations officer Mutale Chileshe says Wamunyima Nyambe, 32, a Deputy Head Teacher of House No. 4 Namushakende in Nalolo District has been arrested for theft by public servant, fraudulent false accounting and money laundering contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Wamunyima Nyambe, a class teacher and acting as Human Resource Officer at Nalolo District Education Office, on 24th December, 2015 by virtue of his employment and without lawful authority did introduce unauthorised payroll transactions on his account and paid himself arrears for acting allowances as deputy head teacher amounting to K10, 324.39 for the period 1st January, 2015 to 31st July, 2015.

Nyambe further upgraded himself from the salary scale H to salary scale I and paid himself K7, 037.67 as arrears for the period 1st August, 2015 to 31st December, 2015.