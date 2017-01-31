ACC arrests Ministry of Energy Executive Officer

The Anti-Corruption Commission in Chipata has arrested an Executive Officer in the Ministry of Energy and Water Development for corrupt practices involving K75, 000.00

ACC Acting Senior Corporate Affairs Officer Jonathan Siame says Solomon Simfukwe, an Executive Officer aged 32 of plot No. 2853, Kanjala Area in Chipata District has been charged with three counts of theft by public servant contrary to section 265 as read with section 277 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details are that Solomon Simfukwe on unknown dates but between 1st January 2012 and 31st January, 2012 in Chipata District being a public officer namely Executive Officer at the Department of Water Affairs in the Ministry of Energy and Water Development did steal three metal containers, properties of the republic of Zambia which came in his possession by virtue of his employment.

Simfukwe has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.