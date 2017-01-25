Lungu meets PF SG on running of markets, bus stations

President Edgar Lungu has met PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and told him that the running of markets and bus stations should be left to local authorities.

Special Assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda has told Journalists in Lusaka today that the president made it clear during the meeting that the operations of the markets and bus stations should be left to councils.

Mr Chanda says President Lungu also met stakeholders in the running of the markets and bus stations to assure that the councils will remain in charge of the operations of markets and bus stations.

Meanwhile President Lungu will appoint a team of experts to ascertain how the challenges experienced in the implementation of the electronic voucher system under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) can be avoided.

Mr Chanda says the Head of State disclosed this when he held a meeting at State House with the Zambia National Farmers Union (ZNFU) led by ZNFU President Jervis Zimba.

He says the President wants the team to find out how the distribution of farming inputs under the e-voucher system can be done on time before the onset of the 2017/2018 farming season.

Mr. Chanda says the union also assured the President that despite the outbreak of army worms and other pests, farmers are set to harvest good yields from the 2016/2017 farming season.

He says the union also encouraged the Head of State to push on with reforms in the agriculture sector with particular emphasis on phasing out the conventional FISP to the e-voucher system.