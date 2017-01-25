Lungu committed to promote fish farming in Zambia

President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to promoting fish farming in the country in order to help youths venture into fish farming business.

The Head of State said this at State Lodge this afternoon when he restocked a fish dam with over 2, 500 fingerings.

President Lungu says as the country looks for other means and ways of creating jobs for the young people, there is need to help them grow in their businesses.

He says his government is working on reforms to promote fish farming across the country, stating that people should be encouraged to go into fish farming the same way they rare chickens in their backyards.

President Lungu believes that if the young people are encouraged to venture into fish farming and consider it as a business, they can earn a living from this business.

He says Zambia has potential to grow in the livestock sector, adding that this is why the government is committed to ensuring that it creates an enabling environment for other players to contribute in growing the livestock sector.