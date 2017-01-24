NAREP expects swift action from Police on Mwila

The opposition National Restoration Party (NAREP) says it is expecting the police to act swiftly to the report made against PF Secretary General Davies Mwila for his directive to PF cadres to take over the running of markets and bus stations.

NAREP Media Committee Member Frank Sichone says his party commends the move by the FDD to formally lodge in a complaint against Mr. Mwila for inciting violence.

Mr. Sichone says the party expects the police to swiftly act the same way they would have acted if it was a leader from the opposition who issued such a statement.

Mr. Sichone alleges that if the opposition were the ones who issued such instructions, the police would have by now acted without even waiting for a formal complaint to be lodged in.

He adds that the people are anxiously waiting to see whether the police will act or not since a complaint has been lodged in.

Mr. Sichone has further encouraged young people operating in public places to do it legally and peaceful.