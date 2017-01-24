LAZ’s silence was too loud- PF

The ruling PF says it finds the silence that the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has kept over President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to seek reelection in 2021 to be too loud.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says his party would have liked LAZ to give its view of such a matter of national debate before it was taken to the Courts.

Mr. Bwalya says this is especially that LAZ has always traditionally rose to the occasion on such matters of national appeal and provide guidance on the interpretation of the law.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Bwalya says his party thinks that it would have been good for LAZ to comment on President Lungu’s eligibility to stand in 2021.

Mr. Bwalya states that the ruling PF appreciated the previous LAZ administration’s firm guidance to the nation.

He says the ruling PF does not however think the silence LAZ is maintaining on national issues should be misconstrued as an indication that the ruling party has managed to intimidate the association.

Mr. Bwalya notes that the issue of intimidation cannot arise for institutions that are statutory bodies such as LAZ.

He says the suspicion of the ruling PF is therefore that LAZ has opted to stay silent on national issues because its current leadership is unsure of itself.