I do not regret supporting Lungu – Chanda

Opposition New Congress Party (NCP) President Pastor Peter Chanda says he does not regret supporting President Edgar Lungu because he has faith that he will improve the economy.

Pastor Chanda says he has been compelled by developments the country is enjoying under President Lungu’s leadership and that are why he is supporting him.

He has described President Lungu as the best president Zambia has ever had who fears God and has enhanced the spiritual atmosphere in the country.

Pastor Chanda says the party is so far impressed with president Lungu’s leadership and calls on all well meaning Zambians to support him as he means well for this country.

And Pastor Chanda has further described the Head of state as a humble man who listens to the Zambian people.