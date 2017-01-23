LAZ asks Davies Mwila to retract his ‘worrisome statement’

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has called on the Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila to retract his worrisome statements on running of bus stations, markets and the allocation of land.

The association is further calling on elected public officials and those in public service to work within the confines of the law.

In a statement issued to QFM News today, LAZ President Linda Kasonde says related to this issue, the association has noted media reports in response to Mr. Mwila’s statement suggesting that the UPND in Southern Province will reciprocate and takeover the running of bus stations, markets and land administration in its strongholds if the PF Secretary General does not withdraw his statement.

Ms Kasonde says her association condemns this proposed course of action and also call on UPND to retract their statement.

She says the apparent interference in the exercise of public functions by the private citizens encourages corruption and illegality in the exercise of public functions.

The LAZ President has emphasized that there is a separation between political parties, particularly the ruling party and the government.

She states that Article 60 (3) (d) of the constitution clearly provides that a political party shall not use public resources to promote its interests or those of its members.

She says it is important to maintain this separation as the mandate of the government is not limited to political party interests and considerations.

Ms Kasonde says this state of affairs is undesirable as it is a recipe for lawlessness, illegality and corruption.