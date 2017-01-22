UPP Demands for forensic audit of RDA

The opposition united progressive people (UPP) has demanded a forensic audit of the operations of the road development agency (RDA) in the last 5 years.

UPP president Savior Chishimba has charged that if the auditor general’s office does not act upon this demand, his party will seek a court order to cause the execution of the audit.

Dr. Chishimba notes that the audit his party is seeking must include a detailed review of all the companies that were awarded contracts in the last 5 years by the RDA.

He says the audit must also include documentation of the shareholders of each and every company that was awarded a contract.

Dr. Chishimba says the UPP wants to use this information as evidence before the anti-corruption commission (ACC) to prove alleged rooting that has been taking place at the RDA in the last 5 years.