Shrink Constitution less bulky, YALI urges Govt

Government has been called upon to consider shrinking the Country’s Constitution into a more less bulky and clear national document.

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is urging government to do so during the ongoing review of the amendments made to the Republican Constitution last year.

YALI governance advisor Isaac Mwanza is encouraging government to realize that in its current form the Zambia’s Supreme law is not well understood.

Mr. Mwanza has told QTV News in an interview that his organization has observed that besides ordinary people in the Country failing to understand it, lawyers and courts too seem to have not understood it.

He says YALI is urging government to emulate other democratic Countries that have made their supreme law clear and easy to understand by all citizens.

Mr. Mwanza has particularly referred to the simplicity and cleanness of the US Constitution as one such national document that Zambia can consider using as an example as it review its Constitution.