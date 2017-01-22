Phase 1 chiefs’ palaces to be concluded this year

Government has assured the nation that completion of phase one of the construction of chiefs palaces will be done this year.

Chief and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe says government has allocated some funds towards the competition of the phase in this year’s national budget.

Mr. Sichalwe has told QTV News that his Ministry is thus this year following up with the provincial administrations that were disbursed with funds for this phase.

He says this is while using the monies that have been disbursed in this year’s national budget.