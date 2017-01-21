UPND mocks Govt over Malawi maize scandal

Government has been challenged to tell the nation why it seems to be slow in dealing with critical issues that affect the Zambian people.

The opposition UPND is concerned that government has taken a reluctant approach to investigating and getting to the bottom of the scandal of the Zambian maize exported to Malawi.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says his party’s concern is particularly that while in Zambia only investigations have been instituted into the scandal, Malawi has taken bold steps on the matter.

Mr. Katuka states that the UPND does not understand why the Zambian government can show naivety when the Malawian government seems to be handling the scandal well.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Katuka states that his worry is that the PF government seems to have a tendency of being the one to which people should be answerable to and not vice versa.

Mr. Katuka notes that the UPND believes that in such national issues as the maize scandal in Malawi the government should be more answerable to the people.

He says this is especially that the said maize scandal has come at a time when government is still holding a ban on commercial exports of maize with the exception for government to government deals.