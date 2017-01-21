Debate on Lungu’s 2021 eligibility dissipating energies – Mutesa

Zambians have been advised against making the debate on whether President Edgar Lungu qualifies or not to seek reelection in 2021 turn politics into an overly important issue.

People in the Country are being urged to realize that this debate is only dissipating their energies and that of government from focusing on what is important to the nation.

Opposition Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) leader Frederick Mutesa is of the view that the focus of government between 2016 and 2021 should be to deliver its promises to the people.

Dr. Mutesa states that his party’s position on whether President Lungu qualifies or not to seek reelection in 2021 is thus neither here nor there for the time being.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Mutesa notes that the ZED holds the position that it is in fact not for anyone in the Country to interpret whether or not President Lungu qualifies.

Dr. Mutesa has advised people that are aggrieved to consider taking this matter before the Constitutional Court which is mandated to interpret constitutional matters in the Country.

He says the suspicion that he personally has is that President Lungu does qualify to stand in 2021 given the amendments that have been made to the Republican Constitution.