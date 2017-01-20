Zimbabwe unfazed by Senegal loss

Despite falling 2-0 to Senegal on Thursday, Zimbabwe head coach Calisto Pasuwa has insisted that it is not yet over for the Warriors at Afcon 2017 in Gabon.Pasuwa’s side has amassed just one point from two games but still believe they can make it to the quarterfinals if they defeat Tunisia in their last Group B match on 23 January at Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville.

Speaking at the post-match press conference in Franceville, he said: “We lost but it is not over. We were unsettled in the first 20 minutes.

“It was two quick goals that unsettled the team and our boys were jittery, too. But for the two early goals, we would have seen some good football from my boys.

“The Senegalese were very physical and due to that, one of my key players, Khama (Billiat), was running away from receiving balls. This is the kind of football you should expect at this level.”

Billiat is Zimbabwe’s talisman but will be looking to get more support from the entire team, especially captain Willard Katsande, to stop the resurgent Tunisia that rallied to upset tournament favourites Algeria 2-1, who find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

Anything but a win will ensure that the Warriors return to Harare earlier that planned and indeed the end of a dream but Pasuwa has made it clear that his boys will fight till the end as they eye a place among the last eight.

Zimbabwe take on Tunisia in their last Group C match on January 23 in Libreville at 9pm CAT and the game will be live on Supersport.