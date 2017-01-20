Lungu challenged to clarify recent directive to Mwila

The Non Governmental Organizations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has challenged President Edgar Lungu to clarify the position of the party with regard to the directive by PF Secretary General Davies Mwila on running of markets and bus stations.

The organization feels that the directive by Mr. Mwila is not only irresponsible but criminal and a gross disregard of the law by a very senior party official of the ruling party.

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale in a statement says the directive confirms that the lawlessness being witnessed in Lusaka and other parts of the country where cadres are grabbing and selling land has the blessing of the top leadership of the ruling party.

Ms Mwale says to suggest that PF Councilors and members should first share the land available before advertising to the public is sheer selfishness.

She says it is clear that Mr. Mwila is more concerned about projecting his selfish interests and not the welfare of the general populace.

She adds that the organization is deeply concerned with Mr. Mwila’s utterances because when land is illegally distributed to political cadres, it takes away the opportunity for women to benefit from land.

She has since demanded for appropriate action to be taken against Mr Mwila for his undemocratic statement that goes against the aspirations of the Zambian citizens – issues of equity and equality in access to national resources.